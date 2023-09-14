Night games in Ross-Ade Stadum still feel like a bit of a novelty even though the permanent lights have been been there for a while. This year Purdue gets back-to-back games under the lights at home thanks to the new media rights deals.

Last season's game against Syracuse was one of two games that Purdue lost in the final minute when it was unable to hold on to a lead in the final minute. The Syracuse game in particular was a frustrating loss, as a spate of self-inflicted mistakes in the form of penalties helped the Orange move down the field for the game-winning touchdown.

Saturday night presents a chance at redemption, even if the rosters are not the same. A win for Purdue opens the door for a postseason game in Ryan Walters' first year, especially when the consensus belief before the season was that a 2-1 run through the non-conference would qualify as "a good start".

Syracusse comes in having outscored its opposition 113-7, While Purdue has outscored its opposition by only a field goal. The biggest difference is that Purdue has been tested by two difficult opponents, while Syracuse has had a pair of pretty weak opponents.

Like Virginia Tech and Fresno State, this should be a pretty evenly matched game.