GoldandBlack.com

PDF: Scrimmage stats Purdue held its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, a few hours prior to the Boilermaker football vs. Ohio State. Here are a few takeaways from the three-session scrimmage.

CARSEN EDWARDS

He's pretty good, you know. The Boilermaker All-American put on a scoring show at times, making a number of tough jumpers — like when 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms switched a ball screen onto Edwards, who made a three over him anyway — or explosive plays in finishing with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting. But he also enjoyed a fine day as a passer and facilitator, finishing with five assists and no turnovers and earning praise from coaches through the session for his passing and by extension, his decision-making. Purdue may not have a true point guard in a traditional sense among Edwards, Nojel Eastern and Eric Hunter, but it also doesn't seem to have good reason to worry about it, and Edwards' play today underscored that.

LIMITATIONS

Matt Painter says it's been difficult to put two quality teams together in these split-squad situations in the first place, and that issue was compounded Saturday when Nojel Eastern was hit in the head pursuing a rebound and sidelined the remainder — and most of — the day, leaving the Boilermakers without one of their most relied-upon players. That left Purdue even thinner and compounded the warped realities that came anyway with split-squad work. Sasha Stefanovic played Saturday but did so through a shoulder injury suffered during the week in practice. It didn't stop the redshirt freshman from barreling into the scoreboard chasing a loose ball at one point, though.

FACE-UP BIGS

When Ryan Cline came off a ball screen, turned and reversed the ball to Matt Haarms for a three-pointer that rimmed in, it sort of illustrated what Purdue's capable of now that it wasn't before. That doesn't mean Purdue is better because of it, just different, and if Haarms can make jumpers — he made two on Saturday, including that three — and Evan Boudreaux can keep being the nuisance away from the basket he's shown to be in scrimmages, it's a transformative look for Purdue offensively. Boudreaux, who scored 17 points Saturday, has been a very effective high-post offensive player and a headache for Haarms to guard away from the lane, because the new Boilermaker forward/center is a very good three-point shooter, can drive out of face-ups, and also has shown he can dribble into post-ups and make difficult turnarounds.

THE FRESHMAN BIGS

Purdue doesn't have to make a decision for weeks still, but Matt Painter has said he'd probably like to redshirt one of his two freshman centers. Saturday, for whatever it's worth, Trevion Williams looked a bit readier than did Emmanuel Dowuona, at least from a productivity standpoint. The wide-bodied Williams' physical presence has shown up on the glass in each of the past two scrimmages and on both occasions, he's generated open three-point looks for teammates with ball reversals out of the post. Williams grabbed four rebounds in limited minutes Saturday.

FOUL SHOOTING

Obviously, this was not a Big Ten game in terms of stakes or environment, but Purdue's 17-of-27 foul shooting probably wasn't ideal. And, that 63-percent shooting came with the player with the most to prove in that area, Eastern, out of the mix. Situationally, Ryan Cline did seal a win for his team with 4-of-4 foul shooting to close out one of the sessions, and Carsen Edwards did much the same in another, but the total body of work at the stripe probably wasn't ideal.

THE 4