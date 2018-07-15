Takeaways: The first July evaluation period
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The first July evaluation window is in the books and Purdue spent much of its time as could have been predicted, tracking its slew of 2019 targets at the Peach Jam.
Here are some big-picture thoughts — our opinion — from Augusta and around the recruiting landscape.
Malik Hall is the guy for Purdue ... but it will have a fight on its hands for the Chicagoland native.
He's worth the fight.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news