As Purdue inches closer to its first spring game under head coach Ryan Walters, the Boilermakers are closing out spring practice.

The final few practices will also feature a number of prospects making their way to West Lafayette for unofficial visits.

The Boilermakers are set to host 14 talented prospects out of Ohio on Thursday, including a 2025 priority target, two other prospects with Purdue offers, a rising 2026 quarterback and more.