GoldandBlack.com

Tario Fuller still isn't ready to talk fully about the ankle injury he suffered just three games into last season.

That doesn't mean he's ignoring the ramifications of what another season-ending procedure and rehabilitation are doing to everything surrounding his football career. Fuller's ankle injury following the 35-3 win at Missouri resulted in another of what has been numerous surgeries on his lower body, taking a toll on his ability to recover quickly practice normally.

"I think it was a reality check for me that (football) can be taken away from me in the blink of an eye," Fuller said. "That really hit me hard. For me, it was about saying, 'OK, what do I need to do to prevent this from happening?' That's why it takes me forever to warm up now."

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said Fuller was limited in the first preseason scrimmage on Aug. 11 and seemed to indicate his training staff is going to have to monitor the 200-pound junior throughout this season.

"Tario had a lot of work done on him in the spring and so we've kind of had to manage him and we're going to have to continue to manage him," Brohm said. "He's getting better but he does have some days he's sore and that's just something we'll have to manage."

The injury has been a challenge for Fuller to come to grips with mentally but he's now able to reflect on how quickly his brilliant start to last season turned into what he called that "reality check". Through three weeks of the 2017 season, Fuller was seventh in the Big Ten with 261 yards on the ground and on pace to become Purdue's first thousand-yard rusher since Kory Sheets in 2008. However, the ankle injury forced an abrupt end to Fuller's season and has forced him to win back playing time this summer in what was perceived to be a deep corps of running backs in West Lafayette.

"Going all the way back to our first spring practice with him, he proved to us that when he's healthy, he can certainly be a weapon for us," Brohm said. "He's a big personality and he's got to try and not try to win everybody over and realize he's got to work his tail off and be a great ambassador to show leadership qualities, but you know what, he'll do everything you ask and with that great smile on his face."

Brohm has said he'd like to see a more patient and mature football player from Fuller and the Georgian has shown running backs coach Chris Barclay some of those qualities this month as Purdue prepares for the much anticipated season opener vs. Northwestern on Aug. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN).

"He's the biggest personality in the room and it doesn't change when he's out on the field," Barclay said. "I think him having to be away from the game for the amount of time that he was away really put a lot of things in perspective for him. He was able to see things, learn and take a lot of mental reps. It helped him gain an appreciation for being able to help his team win games."