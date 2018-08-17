GoldandBlack.com

Tario Fuller injury 'reality check' forces different 2018 plan
Tario Fuller still isn't ready to talk fully about the ankle injury he suffered just three games into last season.
That doesn't mean he's ignoring the ramifications of what another season-ending procedure and rehabilitation are doing to everything surrounding his football career. Fuller's ankle injury following the 35-3 win at Missouri resulted in another of what has been numerous surgeries on his lower body, taking a toll on his ability to recover quickly practice normally.
"I think it was a reality check for me that (football) can be taken away from me in the blink of an eye," Fuller said. "That really hit me hard. For me, it was about saying, 'OK, what do I need to do to prevent this from happening?' That's why it takes me forever to warm up now."
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said Fuller was limited in the first preseason scrimmage on Aug. 11 and seemed to indicate his training staff is going to have to monitor the 200-pound junior throughout this season.
"Tario had a lot of work done on him in the spring and so we've kind of had to manage him and we're going to have to continue to manage him," Brohm said. "He's getting better but he does have some days he's sore and that's just something we'll have to manage."
The injury has been a challenge for Fuller to come to grips with mentally but he's now able to reflect on how quickly his brilliant start to last season turned into what he called that "reality check". Through three weeks of the 2017 season, Fuller was seventh in the Big Ten with 261 yards on the ground and on pace to become Purdue's first thousand-yard rusher since Kory Sheets in 2008. However, the ankle injury forced an abrupt end to Fuller's season and has forced him to win back playing time this summer in what was perceived to be a deep corps of running backs in West Lafayette.
"Going all the way back to our first spring practice with him, he proved to us that when he's healthy, he can certainly be a weapon for us," Brohm said. "He's a big personality and he's got to try and not try to win everybody over and realize he's got to work his tail off and be a great ambassador to show leadership qualities, but you know what, he'll do everything you ask and with that great smile on his face."
Brohm has said he'd like to see a more patient and mature football player from Fuller and the Georgian has shown running backs coach Chris Barclay some of those qualities this month as Purdue prepares for the much anticipated season opener vs. Northwestern on Aug. 30 (8 p.m., ESPN).
"He's the biggest personality in the room and it doesn't change when he's out on the field," Barclay said. "I think him having to be away from the game for the amount of time that he was away really put a lot of things in perspective for him. He was able to see things, learn and take a lot of mental reps. It helped him gain an appreciation for being able to help his team win games."
One of the on-field things Fuller says he's tried to concentrate on this preseason has nothing to do with touching the football — pass blocking. Fuller says he enjoys the physicality and film preparation that goes with learning his responsibilities in pass protection. His work in this instance could help him become a viable option for Purdue on third down as he had only five receptions last year in limited opportunities.
Fuller relates the foresight required for pass protection to his background playing chess since sixth grade. It started, he says, when he saw "an old man playing in the park and he taught me some things".
"It would mean a whole new dynamic player who has that breakaway speed that maybe D.J. (Knox) and myself don't have, if Tario is fully healthy," Markell Jones said. "Even in pass protection he does stuff where the coaches even go, 'He wasn't supposed to pick that up, but thank you for picking that up.'"
As has been well documented the last few weeks, Purdue's tailback room was bitten with nagging injuries including D.J. Knox's ongoing hamstring issue and the laceration on Jones' finger that Purdue's coaches continue to be careful with in preseason camp. Fuller's presence allows Purdue another veteran option, but his multiple medical procedures have forced him to take longer in warm-up sessions and concerned coaches with how many snaps he can be asked to perform at an optimal level.
Whether it's his physical pre-game warmup routine or his outlook on the game after being without it for nearly a calendar year, Fuller hopes the injury forces him to become a different version of the No. 25 that Purdue fans have become used to seeing start quickly, then not around for the last few months of a season.
"I joke with all the guys now when I'm warming up that based off my injury it's not about how you start but how you finish," Fuller said. "Nobody remembers the first game of last season. I can't afford a setback again."
