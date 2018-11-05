Following its 38-36 win over Iowa Saturday, Purdue found itself with a pair of players named as Big Ten Player of the Week selections.

Senior wide receiver Terry Wright shared the league's Offensive Player of the Week honors with Illinois tailback Reggie Corbin. Wright finished with a career-high 146 yards on six receptions and three touchdowns including an 82-yard strike and a 41-yard scoring reception this past weekend.

Wright is the third different Purdue offensive player to be named to the league's honor following quarterback David Blough and freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore. Wright became the first Purdue player with three receiving touchdowns in a game since Gary Bush in 2012.

After converting on the game-winning 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left, Spencer Evans was named the league's Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior placekicker was also perfect on all five extra points and had two touchbacks on kickoffs Saturday. Evans' game-winning field goal marked the first time since 2016 that the Boilermakers have had a kicker deliver them a victory in the final seconds.