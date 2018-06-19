Texas cornerback planning to decide in near term after Purdue visit
Purdue's recruiting class in the secondary seems to be coming together, and it wouldn't mind seeing cornerback Nyles Beverly's Tuesday commitment followed by one from Texan Miles Williams, who was part of the Boilermaker program's large-scale official visit weekend this past weekend.
"The coaches are all just very genuine people and the facilities were off the charts," Williams said.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Mansfield, Texas, said we was "caught by surprise in a good way," by the trip to the Midwest, but also impacted by Purdue's players.
"They just wanted me to get a feel for the whole coaching staff," said Williams, who was hosted by senior DB Tim Cason. "I'd basically just talked to Coach (Derrick Jackson). They wanted to get me around their guys to ask them how they are as coaches, and the guys said the same thing about the coaches that the coaches said (about themselves)."
Williams is primarily a cornerback recruit, but Purdue sees him as more.
"They like my length and versatility," Williams said. "Talking to Coach Jackson and Coach (Anthony) Poindexter, they think I can play all their positions — nickel back, cornerback or safety."
This was Williams' first official visit and, he said, maybe his only official visit.
Some of his other offers include Arkansas, Cal and Washington State.
"I'm going to decompress from the trip, talk it over with my family, then make a decision soon," Williams said.
