Purdue has added Texas defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka to its 2019 class.

He committed Friday, a day after returning home from an official visit.

"It was the family environment over there in West Lafayette," Kpaka said, echoing a common refrain among the recruits who've committed to Purdue, "and also what Coach (Jeff) Brohm has going on, taking them to a bowl game in his first year, then with all the guys he has coming in now. I wanted to be part of that, and make an impact."

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Grand Prairie, Texas, in the Dallas area, chose the Boilermakers over offers from a list of 20-some offers, a list that included Boise State, New Mexico, Boston College, Vanderbilt, multiple academies and others.

It came down to Purdue, Vandy and Boise, with Purdue getting Kpaka's first and only official visit.

Purdue recruited him as a defensive end, but more so as simply a defensive lineman, for his "versatility across the defensive line."

Kpaka said he expects Purdue to use him inside and out, or at least try him at both before settling on one or the other.

"On the inside, it's my reach and my strength and my ability to beat guards with my speed, beat them off the ball, then use my length and my strength to get their hands off me," Kpaka said. "Then, off the edge, I think I have good pass-rushing moves, and can get bigger, taller guys' hands off me.

"Those skills translate all across the defensive line."

Kpaka figures his body will change in college, too.

"I'll probably be up to 270 in a couple years," Kpaka said.

He joins George Karlaftis and Dontay Hunter as defensive line commitments.