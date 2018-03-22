Ticker
Texas Tech's defensive transformation happened quickly

Brian Neubert
BOSTON — One of the most influential voices in Texas Tech's growth into one of the top defensive teams in the country under Chris Beard is a polite, funny coaching veteran with big glasses, named Mark Adams.

Thursday, while the Red Raiders' locker room was open to media, three players snuck up behind him during a television interview and yelled "Stance!," then "Together We Attack!" a phrase that might be familiar to long-time Purdue followers.

"They're well trained," Adams joked.

Seems like it.

The Texas Tech team Purdue will meet in the Sweet 16 Friday night here in Boston has been a stifling squad to play against, a physical and aggressive team that will mix in both zone and press but will mostly roll with man-to-man.

“Our identity is just man-to-man defense," said Adams, who came to Lubbock from Little Rock with Beard. "It’s what we hang our hat on. We work on it just religiously. Our guys take a lot of pride in how we guard.”

The results have spoken for themselves.

{{ article.author_name }}