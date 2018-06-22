More: Purdue commitments

Texas tight Garrett Miller has committed to Purdue, choosing the Boilermakers over several other Power Five programs.

Miller officially visited last weekend.

"Everyone was acting like family there, like they cared about each other and all had their backs," Miller said. "It was a blast to be around, and that's the kind of environment I really want to be in."

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Round Rock, Texas, unofficially visited Colorado and Iowa State after the Purdue visit, then chose the Boilermakers out of those three. Minnesota also offered, as did many others.

"(Purdue) just really liked my hands and my athleticism and they said they think I can be a great tight end, that can run routes and help their offense," Miller said.

"I think I have good footwork for a tight end and I can run crisp routes, but I can also drill kids into the dirt. (As a blocker) I just want other kids to quit and I don't care how I do it."

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder joins Kyle Bilodeau as the two tight ends in Purdue’s class thus far, a solid two-player haul for a Boilermaker program showed in 2017 how important the position is to its offense.

"I watched a lot of film with them and they have all these trick plays for their tight ends," said Miller, who was recruited by new assistant coach Mark Tommerdahl, who' coaches the tight ends. "They throw the ball to their tight ends a lot."