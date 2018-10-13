Some instant analysis to this Purdue blowout win at Illinois.

• Jeff Brohm's big-play offense showed what it is capable of in multiple ways Saturday. By halftime, Purdue had six pas completions of 15 yards or more and four rushes of 10 yards or more. In its final drive of the first half, Purdue (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) took the ball with 39 seconds left and all three of its timeouts. Two rushes by D.J. Knox for a combined 33 yards allowed for a 42-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Zico and the scoreboard still showed eight seconds left in the half. Four of Purdue's first five scoring drives took less than three minutes off the clock.