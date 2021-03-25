The 3-2-1: All about spring football
Defensive players helping on offense? A possible reason for the early start/finish of spring ball? How many QBs would Purdue be OK playing? All that and more in the latest 3-2-1.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news