GoldandBlack.com

The message by this Purdue coaching staff has been sent out to the defensive ends: You have to have a big game at Illinois.

If Purdue is going to slow down an Illinois rushing attack that ranks third in the Big Ten and 13th nationally, it will need to solve the zone-read option that Illini now runs with its new offensive coordinator Rod Smith.

"I think when we look at the Nebraska game, certain key things came about," coach Jeff Brohm said Monday about his team's struggles to contain Nebraska's running game. "A lot of that has to do with just the defensive ends technique and play. We've worked hard to get that fixed. That has to get done."

The zone-read option is primarily described as a guessing game between the quarterback and the defensive front. Saturday' Illinois signal-caller AJ Bush will need to see where the defensive ends and tackles are positioned before deciding whether to pull the football back from his tailback and take off for yards for himself. The defensive line, specifically the defensive ends, will need to make sure they don't get too vertical or up the field because that will allow Bush an instant gap to take off a for big gain. This gap created by an overly aggressive defensive end play allowed Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to rush for 91 yards two weeks ago in the Boilermakers win on the road.

"It's a lot going on in your head," redshirt freshman defensive end Giovanni Reviere said about defending the zone-read concepts. "You got to know where your eyes need to look and know where and how to move at the right time."

Reviere is one of the key players that Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt needs to be able to rely on in the second half of this season. Reviere is still searching for his first sack and tackle for loss but has recently shown signs of being able to set the edge on first and second down in the run game to allow Purdue to get aggressive on third down. Purdue is second in the Big Ten and 19th in the nation in stopping opponents on third down.