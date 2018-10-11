GoldandBlack.com

Reviere, defensive ends challenged to take next step
The message by this Purdue coaching staff has been sent out to the defensive ends: You have to have a big game at Illinois.
If Purdue is going to slow down an Illinois rushing attack that ranks third in the Big Ten and 13th nationally, it will need to solve the zone-read option that Illini now runs with its new offensive coordinator Rod Smith.
"I think when we look at the Nebraska game, certain key things came about," coach Jeff Brohm said Monday about his team's struggles to contain Nebraska's running game. "A lot of that has to do with just the defensive ends technique and play. We've worked hard to get that fixed. That has to get done."
The zone-read option is primarily described as a guessing game between the quarterback and the defensive front. Saturday' Illinois signal-caller AJ Bush will need to see where the defensive ends and tackles are positioned before deciding whether to pull the football back from his tailback and take off for yards for himself. The defensive line, specifically the defensive ends, will need to make sure they don't get too vertical or up the field because that will allow Bush an instant gap to take off a for big gain. This gap created by an overly aggressive defensive end play allowed Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez to rush for 91 yards two weeks ago in the Boilermakers win on the road.
"It's a lot going on in your head," redshirt freshman defensive end Giovanni Reviere said about defending the zone-read concepts. "You got to know where your eyes need to look and know where and how to move at the right time."
Reviere is one of the key players that Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt needs to be able to rely on in the second half of this season. Reviere is still searching for his first sack and tackle for loss but has recently shown signs of being able to set the edge on first and second down in the run game to allow Purdue to get aggressive on third down. Purdue is second in the Big Ten and 19th in the nation in stopping opponents on third down.
After starting slowly in his first five college games, Reviere says he ready to accept the challenge of disrupting the Illinois rushing attack. To date, Reviere's statistics don't jump out at you as what you'd expect from a starting defensive end but that doesn't always account for what he's doing in the run game. In the last two games against Boston College and Nebraska, Reviere has been able to force running backs toward the middle and allow linebackers to finish plays. According to the Pro Football Focus data, Reviere was responsible for three defensive stops against Nebraska, described as plays where the offensive lost or was sent back for a negative play. He had just two defensive in the previous four games.
"I've started to get the feel of the game and how fast they're going on offense so I'm able to go fast without having to think about trying to go faster," Reviere said. "Every single day (Holt) is on us. He knows we can be great and wants that out of us (on every play)."
Holt said last week he was disappointed in his defensive effort against Martinez stressing "we should never give up close to 100 yards rushing to a quarterback." This week Bush is second among Big Ten quarterbacks in rushing yards at 86 per game. Brohm called the mobile quarterback "a danger" as Bush already has three runs of 20 yards or more this season including a 41-yarder against Rutgers last week.
"We need to make sure we have good lane integrity and finish plays," Holt said. "When we're not playing well, it's because mentally we're not doing what we're supposed to. A lot of times it is not lack of effort. It's lack of experience. That's what it's about in October and November is constantly showing improvement week by week, and I think we are."
