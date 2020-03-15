Little did Purdue know on March 7 as it left Keady Court following a loss that in many ways reflected its whole season — an overtime defeat vs. Rutgers — that that was it, that the season was over.

Such was the case, though, for the Boilermakers and most everyone else in the college basketball world, as the COVID-19 outbreak cut short not just the NCAA hoops season but stopped sports at all levels — and, in a lot of ways, life in general — in its tracks.

The Boilermakers finished up 16-15, perfectly reflective of the sort of season it was, the results varying widely from game to game, week to week, venue to venue.

It was a season defined by inconsistency, sharp turns coming for better and worse when they might have been least expected.

After Purdue lost to Rutgers, a critical, critical game toward the Boilermakers' at-large NCAA Tournament hopes, played in a Mackey Arena, and played within a free throw of a different outcome, that was probably the bottom, a golden opportunity having come and gone.

Rewind a few weeks.

It was Feb. 8 that Purdue may have peaked, walking off the floor at Assembly Hall a 74-62 winner at Indiana, marring Bob Knight Day — as we'll call it — on its rival's campus and landing the sort of road victory the Boilermakers hadn't previously appeared capable of.

It was Purdue's third win in a row. The Boilermakers looked like they were well on their way to locking down their place in the NCAA Tournament. Of the final seven games, four would be played in Mackey Arena.

Purdue went on to lose three of those home games, draining a big-time win at ranked Iowa of its value by dropping that Rutgers game, at home, next time out.

That was the season in a nutshell, but Purdue concluded that season with great unknown. While it seemed to believe that its only path to the NCAA Tournament was to win the Big Ten Tournament, it can't be certain. Perhaps three wins in Indy would have done the trick, maybe even two.

Purdue could have been a fascinating case study in this new era of NCAA Tournament selection.

The Boilermakers, again, were just a game over .500 overall but closed the season 32nd in the NET rankings, with the Big Ten's gravitational pull at its side. Had the Boilermakers beaten Rutgers and finished 10-10 in the league, then won one game in Indy, that very likely would have put them in the Tournament.

That was the difference between the NCAA Tournament and a presumed NIT bid, and the best face to put on this season, one in which Purdue proved it was capable of so much more — from dominant, dominant wins over good teams at home, to a few highly competitive near-misses against good teams in non-conference, to two really high-level Big Ten road wins — but never could find the consistency to bridge the gap between this team's potential and its identity.

Purdue still might have gone to the NCAA Tournament.

We'll never know.

There will be no NCAA Tournament. There was no Big Ten Tournament, beyond a couple of Day 1 games that didn't matter, but sure put a scare in everyone. College basketball is currently the same as everything else: Suspended indefinitely.

Purdue will remember this season forever for its unprecedented ending.

And undoubtedly for what could have been, but wouldn't have been anyway, even if it was.

Now, a look back.