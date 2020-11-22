The envelope, please: Week 12 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Ohio State 42, Indiana 35
Never play this again: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3
What? N.C. State 15, Liberty 14
Huh? Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0
Are you kidding me? Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 3 OT
Oh. My. God: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Told you so: Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7
COACHES
Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
Glad I'm not him: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Lucky guy: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Poor guy: Jeff Brohm, Purdue
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jay Norvell, Nevada
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Scott Frost, Nebraska
Desperately seeking … anything: James Franklin, Penn State
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: LSU
Dang, they're good: Alabama
Dang, they're bad: Penn State
Did the season start? Cal
Can the season end? Nebraska
Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Auburn at Alabama
Upset alert: North Carolina over Notre Dame in Chapel Hill
Must win: Oregon over Oregon State in Corvallis
Great game no one is talking about: Iowa State at Texas
Intriguing coaching matchup: Mississippi State's Mike Leach vs. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin
Rake your leaves instead of watching: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Who's bringing the body bags? Kentucky at Florida
