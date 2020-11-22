 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
The envelope, please: Week 12 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Ohio State 42, Indiana 35

Never play this again: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

What? N.C. State 15, Liberty 14

Huh? Iowa State 45, Kansas State 0

Are you kidding me? Michigan 48, Rutgers 42 3 OT

Oh. My. God: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23

Told you so: Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7

COACHES

Wish I was him: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Glad I'm not him: Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Lucky guy: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Poor guy: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Jay Norvell, Nevada

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Scott Frost, Nebraska

Desperately seeking … anything: James Franklin, Penn State

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: BYU

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Vanderbilt

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: LSU

Dang, they're good: Alabama

Dang, they're bad: Penn State

Did the season start? Cal

Can the season end? Nebraska

Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Auburn at Alabama

Upset alert: North Carolina over Notre Dame in Chapel Hill

Must win: Oregon over Oregon State in Corvallis

Great game no one is talking about: Iowa State at Texas

Intriguing coaching matchup: Mississippi State's Mike Leach vs. Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Rake your leaves instead of watching: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Who's bringing the body bags? Kentucky at Florida

