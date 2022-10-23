News More News
The envelope, please: Week 8 awards

Clemson had to fight for its life vs. Syracuse.
Clemson had to fight for its life vs. Syracuse. (USA Today)
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34

Never play this again: No. 3 Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

What? Liberty 41, BYU 14

Huh? No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30

Are you kidding me? LSU 45, No. 7 Ole Miss 20

Oh. My. God: No. 6 Alabama 30, No. 24 Mississippi State 6

Told you so: No. 8 TCU 38, No. 17 Kansas State 17

COACHES

Wish I was him: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Glad I'm not him: Neal Brown, West Virginia

Lucky guy: David Shaw, Stanford

Poor guy: Dino Babers, Syracuse

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Sonny Dykes, TCU

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.)

Desperately seeking … anything: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Ohio State

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Clemson

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: UNLV

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Vanderbilt

Dang, they're good: Tulane

Dang, they're bad: Northwestern

Did the season start? Iowa

Can the season never end? Tennessee

