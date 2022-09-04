News More News
The envelope, please: Week One awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Ohio State beat Notre Dame ... but not as impressively as expected.
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 24 Houston 37, Texas-San Antonio 35 3OT

Never play this again: No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 70, Bethune-Cookman 13

What? Iowa 7, South Dakota 3

Huh? Arizona 38, San Diego State 20

Are you kidding me? No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3

Oh. My. God: Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

Told you so: Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26

COACHES

Wish I was him: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Glad I'm not him: Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

Lucky guy: Dave Doeren, N.C. State

Poor guy: Shawn Clark, Appalachian State

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Billy Napier, Florida

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Desperately seeking … anything: Timmy Chang, Hawaii

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Texas A&M

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rice

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Notre Dame

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Colorado

Did the season start? Navy

Can the season never end? Michigan

