The envelope, please: Week One awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 24 Houston 37, Texas-San Antonio 35 3OT
Never play this again: No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 70, Bethune-Cookman 13
What? Iowa 7, South Dakota 3
Huh? Arizona 38, San Diego State 20
Are you kidding me? No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
Oh. My. God: Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
Told you so: Florida 29, No. 7 Utah 26
COACHES
Wish I was him: Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Glad I'm not him: Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
Lucky guy: Dave Doeren, N.C. State
Poor guy: Shawn Clark, Appalachian State
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Billy Napier, Florida
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Scott Satterfield, Louisville
Desperately seeking … anything: Timmy Chang, Hawaii
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Texas A&M
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Ohio State
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Rice
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Notre Dame
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Colorado
Did the season start? Navy
Can the season never end? Michigan
