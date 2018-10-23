Like most everything else in Rondale Moore's life, his tweet following the victory over Ohio State was predetermined.

After properly dispatching the then-No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday night 49-20, Moore fired off a post on Twitter showing a video of him at the 2018 U.S. Army All-American throwing down an Ohio State hat and announcing his verbal pledge to Purdue. The "And they said I was crazy" message accompanying the tweet was simple but reflected the quiet I-told-you-so mentality the 5-foot-9 receiver has shown since choosing the Boilermaker program.

"I kind of had that in mind before the game," Moore said with a smile about the tweet he wanted to send out the following day. "Luckily we got the W and I just tweeted it."

Moore's message was similar to the one Jeff Brohm had reiterated repeatedly during his string of national radio and television spots since the upset win Saturday night. Brohm has consistently retold the story of many telling him to pass on the Purdue opening for a better opportunity. Moore has said the same thing as Brohm when the three-star receiver had the Boilermakers as a finalist among his recruiting options.

"To be honest about it, we're telling them all the time to keep placing that chip on your shoulder (because) there's a lot of people that didn't want you, didn't recruit you or didn't believe in you," Purdue wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said.

Shephard is even referring to Moore in that previous statement as some doubted whether the 5-foot-9 receiver would be able to quickly establish himself as a go-to target in his first year in the college game. On the nation's biggest stage Saturday night, Moore led Purdue to the biggest upset of the college football season with 170 yards on 12 catches, with two touchdowns. Following the win, Brohm said folks would struggle to try to find a better performance in college football this season.

"Obviously you got to see that Rondale Moore is a special player in my opinion," Brohm said. "After that performance, I don't know if you'll see a more spectacular guy with the way he plays and what he's able to do when he's being hit, tackled, but still goes and scores. They put a guy on top of him the whole game, and he still finds a way to get open."