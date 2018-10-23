'Even when he's covered,' Rondale Moore is open
Like most everything else in Rondale Moore's life, his tweet following the victory over Ohio State was predetermined.
After properly dispatching the then-No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday night 49-20, Moore fired off a post on Twitter showing a video of him at the 2018 U.S. Army All-American throwing down an Ohio State hat and announcing his verbal pledge to Purdue. The "And they said I was crazy" message accompanying the tweet was simple but reflected the quiet I-told-you-so mentality the 5-foot-9 receiver has shown since choosing the Boilermaker program.
"I kind of had that in mind before the game," Moore said with a smile about the tweet he wanted to send out the following day. "Luckily we got the W and I just tweeted it."
Moore's message was similar to the one Jeff Brohm had reiterated repeatedly during his string of national radio and television spots since the upset win Saturday night. Brohm has consistently retold the story of many telling him to pass on the Purdue opening for a better opportunity. Moore has said the same thing as Brohm when the three-star receiver had the Boilermakers as a finalist among his recruiting options.
"To be honest about it, we're telling them all the time to keep placing that chip on your shoulder (because) there's a lot of people that didn't want you, didn't recruit you or didn't believe in you," Purdue wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said.
Shephard is even referring to Moore in that previous statement as some doubted whether the 5-foot-9 receiver would be able to quickly establish himself as a go-to target in his first year in the college game. On the nation's biggest stage Saturday night, Moore led Purdue to the biggest upset of the college football season with 170 yards on 12 catches, with two touchdowns. Following the win, Brohm said folks would struggle to try to find a better performance in college football this season.
"Obviously you got to see that Rondale Moore is a special player in my opinion," Brohm said. "After that performance, I don't know if you'll see a more spectacular guy with the way he plays and what he's able to do when he's being hit, tackled, but still goes and scores. They put a guy on top of him the whole game, and he still finds a way to get open."
Purdue quarterback David Blough said Tuesday that Moore had redefined the term "open" when it comes to a receiving target. The fifth-year senior described changing his pre-snap routine to never disregard No. 4 as a primary option on any given passing play.
"He's special but teams will double-team him, spy him, cover him up in different ways than any other receiver so it shows the respect they have for him," Blough said. "He still figures out ways to get open."
The statistics back up what Blough is saying as Pro Football Focus data suggests Moore already has accounted for 75 of Purdue's 258 (29 percent) total passing targets this season. Moore's number of targets and receptions this season are twice as many as the next highest Purdue receiver. The freshman leads the Big Ten in receptions (57), receiving yards (728) and is second in touchdowns (seven). Moore is currently on pace to break the school's single-season receiving yards record of 1,307, set by John Standeford in 2002. After just seven college games, Moore already has as many 100-yard receiving games (five) as all but 10 players to ever put on a Purdue jersey.
"I would go to the extent to say that he's that good where that even when he's covered he's open," Blough said.
As a receiver who wants to continue getting the football in his hands, Moore seemed to agree with Blough's assessment.
"I'm glad he continues to think of me that way," Moore said. "My job is just to continue making it an easy throw for him."
And they said I was crazy .. #BoilerUp https://t.co/pRKX0HtLFO— Rondale Moore (@Rondale_Moore03) October 21, 2018
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.