The Old Gold Show is back and we might have had a little fun with this one. On the heel's of Purdue's dominating win at Assembly Hall, Ledman and I was left impressed with Purdue and players responding to a hostile environment. But equally so, that is just not a good IU team and the future might not be so bright in Bloomington with Mike Woodson in charge of the Hoosiers.



The game was such a stunning beatdown in a historic rivalry that it really feels like IU is letting the rivalry down. This isn't the state of basketball that should be in the state of basketball.



Find out why I'm calling IU 'the premiere third tier team in the Big Ten'.



