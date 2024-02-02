If you listen closely in West Lafayette right now, you can still hear the ghost of Chris Collins complaining about free throw disparity. Ledman and I get into the Purdue win against Northwestern on Wednesday night. Has this team turned the corner? Is it different than last year? Has Lance Jones made this much of a difference?



We answer that question and more importantly, address Chris Collins cool tantrum and ejection. Why does he need to lie about free throw disparity if he's supposedly right about the officials? Why do we always have to have this conversation after every Purdue game?



But after that, we do get into the main event, Purdue's trip to Wisconsin on Sunday where newly two-lossed #6 Wisconsin will play host to #2 Purdue. Both teams now sit with two losses in the conference and the winner of this one will sit atop the Big Ten all on its own.



What matchups scare us? Can Wisconsin handle Edey? How's Madison for a college town? We'll answer all that and more on this episode of The Old Gold Show.



