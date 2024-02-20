PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
The Old Gold Show | Is this the same Purdue team?
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
The Old Gold Show is back to discuss Purdue's shocking upset loss at Ohio State. The place of Columbus, Ohio might just be cursed grounds for Purdue after what happened there in the NCAA Tournament last season and now this.
Ledman and I get into the game, including touching on the Minnesota game where Purdue showed one of its first signs of slowing down in a first half that had them trailing the Golden Gophers by 8 points going into the half.
But against Ohio State, Purdue never could really turn it around. I have some thoughts about the culprit both as a team and individually. It was an unusual game for Mason Gillis where the veteran didn't seem to have anything going. Unfortunately it was too normal a February game for Fletcher Loyer.
But listen to find out why I'm still encouraged by pieces of the Purdue team, including Lance Jones, who simply couldn't make a lay up, but did make some big shots late.
It can feel like the end of the world for Purdue teams in moments like this, and Ledman and I are here to listen, yell a little, and make you feel better about this Purdue team going forward - we think.
So go do all that fun stuff: WATCH, LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and COMMENT down below on YouTube or wherever you listen and catch the show.
