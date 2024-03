Do we even need to sell this one?



Ledman and I get together to discuss Purdue's big win against Michigan State that wrapped up Purdue's 26th Big Ten title, and tried to wrestle with the Tom Izzo conundrum. There's not a more frustrating coach to watch for those forty minutes on the court, but damn if he can't spin a quote and the man has eight Final Fours to his name. So when he was talking about Matt Painter and this team, we were listening.



It's a lot easier to look back than forward.



We get into the Illinois game next and touch on the difficulties both teams present for the other. It's a game where neither's strength line up and both weaknesses look to go into direct conflict. Purdue has bested Illinois once this season, but this time Purdue has to go into Champaign.



We didn't talk about the Beef House and that's my fault. We should have. Next time.



And while the x's and o's are fascinating, we also talked about which team needed this more. Does a Purdue win confirm something for us about Purdue? Would a loss dismantle our confidence in this team?



