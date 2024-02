Today's a special one for The Old Gold Show, as Carter Elliot of Sleepers Media and noted Michigan State man joins the show to talk all about the Big Ten, Purdue-Michigan State, and Tom Izzo's legacy and future.



Carter covers the entire Big Ten daily (and the rest of college basketball) on the YouTube, and if you don't know his work, go check it out at Sleepers Media Network. So he's a great guy to talk to about what's going on with the Big Ten across the board. He shares some insights and disappointments with the Big Ten and a team or two that's hurt him almost as much as his Spartans.



The conversation moves to Michigan State and it's over hype to start the season, its problematic roster construction, and the man on top of the program. We ask if Tom Izzo's future is as bright as his legacy and Carter shares a shocking stat about this senior class ahead of its game against Purdue on Saturday.



We hope you'll give it a listen, go give Carter Elliott a follow, and check out the Sleepers Podcast and Youtube channel linked up above.



Don't forget, go LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, COMMENT, and SHARE The Old Gold Show wherever you listen and watch as part of the Field of 68 Media Network.