Ledman and I get together to touch on the cold weather, hot Purdue performance in Iowa before turning our attention to Purdue's home slate on Tuesday.



We thought about finding other hosts to take our place, but realized we're both from Indiana so this was our moment to shine.



If you don't get that, you haven't been paying close attention to the mess up in Ann Arbor and the circus that's been circulating around Juwan Howard and his program. Which means you should definitely watch the show and find out why Michigan's best player won't be there, why it's a good thing no one from Indiana is on his staff, and how things have gotten so off the rails for a program that used to carry major weight for the Big Ten.



And as always, LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, and COMMENT below for The Old Gold Show and the Field of 68 Media Network.