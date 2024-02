Purdue went into Madison and got a big road win against a top-10 opponent, placing itself squarely on top of the Big Ten conference.



Ledman and I get into where we think the standings are. Has Purdue ran away with the Big Ten now? It has six winnable games ahead of it before finishing the season with a road trip to Illinois and a home game against Wisconsin. But the truth is, Purdue is just better than anyone else in the Big Ten and a one game leads looked surmountable at this point - or at least I think so.



Ledman and I spend time trying to think of colleges with good football and basketball programs, and we get it - we missed the obvious one.



But we do break down Purdue's win and why Wisconsin really doesn't threaten Purdue on the court. It's a bad matchup for the Badgers, and Purdue got away with winning on the road playing a less than stellar to its standards game.



