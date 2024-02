There's not much sweeter than Purdue sweeping IU. Still, there's just something off about the rivalry right now.



Ledman and I touch on the game, Purdue's dominance, and some of the key moments in the game including two three-pointers - one by Edey and one maybe even more encouraging going towards the future.



But we also touch on IU and the state of its program, its head coach, and if next year is going to be any better. Purdue has seemed to lot its identity with TJD leaving, and the void behind him is being filled with young players who seem to lack direction and purpose on the court. Does that fall on Mike Woodson?



Or will one five-star next year fix everything for IU?



But for Purdue, the season really seems to be rounding into form and the question in just a couple weeks has turned to how many games Purdue will the Big Ten by and not if. Purdue now stands firmly ahead of Illinois by two games while still playing host to Michigan State, Wisconsin, and heading to Illinois in the penultimate game of the regular season.



We get into all that.



