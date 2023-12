Purdue awaits judgment from the country after beating #1 Arizona on a semi-home atmosphere in Indianapolis, Andrew Ledman of Hammer and Rails and myself, Casey Bartley of Boiler Upload, got together on our show The Old Gold Show as part of the Field of 68 Media Network to react to Purdue's impressive showing against the Wildcats.



I was in attendance for the game, and Ledman and I don't waste any time celebrating not Purdue's win, but how good of a game that was. It was really one of the best college basketball games either of us could remember.



But that doesn't mean we didn't have time to also to take a bit of a victory lap at some of the comments to our preview of the game from Arizona fans who thought that their squad wasn't given the proper amount of respect. Well Ledman had the receipts, and I was happy to provide a little bit celebration to Purdue showing itself as the actually tested team.



As I breakdown in the episode, it really felt like Arizona hadn't truly been tested, certainly not by a team as physical and deep as Purdue. It led me back to answering the question that I asked in the preview: Was Arizona a Paper tiger? or wildcat I guess.



So please watch down below on the YouTube or listen in through your earholes on where ever you listen to podcast.



Thanks to all those that already have! We've had an absolute blast talking about Purdue's season to this point already.