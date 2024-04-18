It's been a heck of a run. From an early season tournament in Hawaii, to half of the Final Four playing in Canada, Purdue's basketball season took us across the entire country and further.



Then Purdue had to get to its final story, first just down the road in Indianapolis, then north to Detroit, and finally, it ended on the biggest stage of them on in Phoenix, Arizona against the UConn Huskies in the National Title Game.



It was an incredible journey, made better by being able to share and discuss the season with Andrew Ledman over at Hammer and Rails. We couldn't - or well there wouldn't have been a point to do that without all of you watching, commenting, and sharing along witht he journey. So thank you for the support all year as we ventured into the Field of 68 Media Network and covered one of the greatest college basketball season's in Purdue history.



In our final episode for this season, we both discuss the game, but more so, the experience of Phoenix and the Final Four that Purdue finally got to. We were both in attendance, alongside what felt like most of West Lafayette. It was an incredible showing for an incredible season that ended with only the smallest of bittersweet notes as Purdue couldn't quite knock off the now back to back National Champs.



But we get into all that, the season, the game, and we hope you'll give us one last watch this season. And if you want to see again next season, make sure to comment, like, and subscribe to the Youtube channel.