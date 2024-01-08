Ledman and I are back as The Old Gold Show reacts to Purdue's big win over Illinois.



The game for about 35 minutes went exactly how the both of us thought it would. Purdue looked like the clear best team in the country and Illinois looked good, but not up to the task. Then the final five minutes happened and a weird sequence of events, a lot of shots, and some really bad calls cut the near twenty point deficit to just three before Purdue iced the game away with two Braden Smith free throws.



We break the game down, give our thoughts on how close the game was, and oh, we troll the Illinois fan base which has taken a lot from those last five minutes. It's been a harrowing experience, jumping back into Big Ten fan bases, but Ledmand and I are up for the task of antagonizing each and every fan base if we have to.



