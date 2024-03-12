Technically this class of Mason Gillis, Ethan Morton, and Zach Edey has tied for the most wins in conference play in the history of the B10, but they have a chance to become all-time greats with one final run in March.



But before basketball, there's a brutal one-liner that shows Ledman for the hurtful bully he is. I might not ever recover.



But we do move towards the season finale, a ho hum victory of Purdue over Wisconsin. It means that I was right, and Purdue won the Big Ten by three games. Ledman is nice enough to acknowledge that. But how do we define this class and this season? Before we see how March plays out, unfairly or fairly so, it's really hard to, but that doesn't make what this class has done any less spectacular, certainly in conference play.



Then we touch on the no win scenario Purdue is in with the Big Ten Tournament.



