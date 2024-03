Purdue went into Champaign and won, proving something to the country, taking the Big Ten outright, and putting the Illinois program in its place.



I'm joking. I'm not joking.



This game has turned into one of the ugliest when it comes to discourse - but that's mostly anything involving the Fighting Illini. Ledman and I aren't new to the game when it comes to pissing off fan bases, but it really is fair to ask - are Illini fans alright? Will they ever be?



It was one of the more disgusting showcases by a fan base in Champaign and we get into that briefly after attending my first game at the State Farm Arena.



But then we get into the game, what it means for Purdue, and more so those prophetic expletives I let out from last show. This Purdue team really does seem to have grown before our eyes. Braden Smith, Lance Jones, Fletcher Loyer, and Mason all knocked down some big shots in key moments. Camden Heide is having some of the best bench minutes in the Big Ten.



But there are pieces of the bench not living up to their talent and it might be time Painter cuts some minutes all together.



Then we get into the final game against Wisconsin and start to look ahead at the Big Ten Tournament. We ask the question, should Purdue really care about another game this regular/conference tournament season? Or should rest and health be the priority?



Don't forget to leave your answers on the YouTube as well as any other comments, also LIKE, RATE, and SUBSCRIBE to the Old Gold Show as part of the Field of 68 Media Network.