Kirk Barron was reminded Saturday night that punters are tough people too.

The Purdue center claims he didn't know the fake field goal play was on when he was walking to the sideline after a drive stalled Saturday night. Barron just assumed Purdue was about to go up 10-3 after short field goal by Spencer Evans.

"I was coming off thinking, 'Damn, it's going to just be a field goal' and then I turn around and see him take off and I'm like, 'Oh, this is cool'. I was proud of him taking a hit like that," Barron said. "He took one for the team. I guess I need to stop getting on specialists all the time because he took a good hit."

The fake field goal, which Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm says doesn't have a cute play-call name, is actually a run-pass option for the Purdue punter. Schopper, who was 2-of-2 on his fake punt passes last season, has the option to run or pass to a pair of tight ends running routes down the middle of the field. Brohm said the Purdue team worked on this particular fake during the week of practice but have had it in the playbook since the preseason. Evans, Purdue's senior kicker, had been in the weight room on the exercise bike early last week nursing a lower body injury but Brohm confirmed last Thursday night that he would likely play after "being able to do some stuff (in practice earlier that afternoon)".

Brohm said Monday he trusts Schopper, who is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award given to the nation's best punter, as an athlete who can handle running and passing if the situation calls for a trick play.

"He's not only a great punter but he is a great athlete who can run, he's strong and he can throw the ball," Brohm said. "It helps when you have an athlete back there and we felt like we've had this fake set up and it was a great time to call it."

However, on Saturday night, Schopper was rolling to his left and the first down was just three yards away. The Purdue holder knew in that scenario his first and likely best option was just to put his head down and run.

"From the scouting report to the game, they lined up exactly the way we thought," Schopper said.

The fact that Purdue didn't show the pass element of the play may allow for the Boilermakers to roll it out again later this season. Schopper joked Tuesday that the hit, which was delivered by Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller, wasn't as bad as having several teammates pounding on his helmet after he was helped off the turf.

"That stuff gives you momentum," Brohm said. "That stuff gives you a spark, it gives you life. It gives your fans life. It takes a little bit out of the opponent. It's amazing to me how good things happen when you're aggressive."

At the point of Schopper's first-down run, Barron needed to run back on the field for one play - a nine-yard touchdown pass to Rondale Moore.

"The play before that I dropped a slant pass so I wasn't really too amped about that whole moment because I was thinking about that (drop)," Moore said. "I probably shouldn't have been but I was hung up on that."

With Schopper on the sidelines still recovering from the adrenaline of the moment, the crushing hit and what he called "the electric atmosphere of Purdue's sideline," Purdue scored on a pass from David Blough to Moore.

In words that weren't likely to be said, typed or thought about during Purdue's 2018 season, Schopper's run bailed out Moore's mistake.

"That's another reason I didn't throw it (on the fake) because I knew that if I converted, we'd punch it in the end zone and we did it one play later," Schopper said.