The season over, now what for Purdue basketball?

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

After finishing its season with a school-record 30 wins and without one All-Big Ten center, Purdue's 2018-19 season essentially starts now.

Some short-term items of interest ...

Pwuv6f9ziajeewxj0so9
USA Today Sports

THE EXISTING ROSTER

Carsen Edwards wouldn't commit to it in the minutes following Friday night's loss to Texas Tech, but there's no reason for him to not put his name in the NBA draft, at least for exploratory purposes.

