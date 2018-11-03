More: Recap | Analysis ($)

PDF: Purdue-Iowa statistics

David Blough just took a knee around midfield to watch, while Spencer Evans ran out on the field to beat 19th-ranked Iowa with a 25-yard field goal.

He'd given the Boilermaker kicker a high-five, he said, and told him to "have fun."

Football staffer Jesse Schmitt, a former Purdue long-snapper, meanwhile, told Evans to, "Get that look in your eye," a mantra of sorts among the specialists for just these sorts of situations.

Mark Tommerdahl, the Purdue special teams coach who puts his specialists through "visualization periods" during practices Fridays, told Evans, "We've been here before. This is what we train for."

Purdue's offense had ground out some yards in the red zone, milking clock en route to a final-seconds victory, while walking that fine line between not taking risks by throwing the ball, while open to the "nervous moments," as Jeff Brohm put it, that come with what can happen any time you kick. It was just a week ago that Purdue saw a would-be game-tying fourth-quarter kick blocked in a loss at Michigan State.

Evans says he prefers the ball centered or aligned right. This kick was offset left, but because it was only a 25-yarder, it brought with it as much relief as excitement after he split the uprights with the first game-winning kick of his life.

"I didn't know what to do," Evans said. "I was just standing there. Before I came here, I never in a million years thought I'd get an opportunity to do something like that."

Remember: Evans came to Purdue first and foremost as a kickoff man. There were no guarantees when the Baylor transfer arrived he'd be the Boilermakers' placekicker at any point.

Continue reading below