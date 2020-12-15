It wasn’t a surprise to anyone that the Old Oaken Bucket game was cancelled … again.

Both Purdue and Indiana had been battling issues with COVID-19 for over a week, which led to the cancellation of the first game on Dec. 19. The moment Purdue-Indiana, Part 2, was announced as part of the Big Ten’s “Champions Week” on Sunday, it seemed tenuous.

The news became official this morning: There will be no Indiana-Purdue game for the first time since 1918 and 1919, when the Spanish Flu pandemic cancelled the games. The rivals had met each season since 1920, with the Bucket being on the line each year since 1925.

Too bad. Purdue could have used the game. The Boilermakers were riding a four-game losing streak, the longest of Jeff Brohm’s tenure. No doubt, getting back on a winning track and tasting success would have been a good way to propel into the offseason.

Sure, there is a very remote chance Purdue could receiver a bowl bid---there is no win requirement--but that seems like the longest of long shots.

The page on this 2020 season can't be turned quickly enough. Now, Purdue will move forward, building toward a hoped-for better 2021.

Questions? Oh, there are several.

• Defense. The unit began with great promise in an opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa. Things slipped from there for first-year coordinator Bob Diaco. Cracks began to show in a too-close-for-comfort 31-24 win at Illinois the next week vs. a Fighting Illini club that was comprised by COVID and starting a fourth-string quarterback but still rallied from a 31-10 deficit.



Issues getting off the field on third down, generating takeaways and getting sacks nagged during the four-game slide that followed. The Boilermakers had one takeaway in that span and just two sacks and allowed foes to convert 49 percent of their third downs (30-of-61). Things like that often spell the difference in games decided by a touchdown or less. To wit: Purdue's four losses came by a combined 27 points (6.8 points per game).



• Special teams. The issues here are well-documented. The blocked field goal and missed field goal at Minnesota were costly. There was the backbreaking 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown vs. Rutgers. And who can forget the blocked punt vs. Nebraska? Special teams coaches have cycled through West Lafayette, with Brohm having four in four years.

• Run game. An offseason priority was to pump up a rushing attack that ranked last in the Big Ten in 2019. Alas, the Boilermakers are still last. Purdue doesn’t need to average 200 yards rushing, but it does need to run enough to keep defenses honest and to create room for the pass game.

Now, there is lots to build on, too.

The offense should have plenty of mojo in 2021. Yes, Rondale Moore will be gone. Still, the Boilermakers will have wideouts David Bell and Milton Wright back along with emerging tight end Payne Durham. The backfield is set with Zander Horvath and King Doerue. And the options at quarterback remain good in Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell.

The line is the one spot with some concern with left tackle Grant Hermanns gone. Right tackle Greg Long also is gone, though he could opt to return under the NCAA waiver that made 2020 a free year. The front will have a stout interior. Could we see Gus Hartwig at center with Kyle Jornigan and Spencer Holstege at guards? Cam Craig could be the left tackle--and a very good one.



The defense will have one of the Big Ten’s better corners in Cory Trice. And Dedrick Mackey brings experience opposite him. The safety tandem of Cam Allen and Marvin Grant drips with potential. Sanoussi Kane also is very promising.

George Karlaftis will be back to anchor the line along with Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Jack Sullivan. It will be interesting to watch young linemen like Sulaiman Kpaka, Bryce Austin and Greg Hudgins develop.

The linebackers will miss Derrick Barnes--who doesn't figure to return. But the staff can build around Jaylan Alexander, Jalen Graham and DaMarcus Mitchell. And the expected arrival of Yanni Karlaftis will further bolster the unit and soften the expected loss of Barnes. Keep an eye on redshirt freshmen Kydran Jenkins, Ben Kreul and Clyde Washington.

Bottom line: The storylines for 2021 are interesting, which will make it fascinating to watch how Brohm molds his fifth team.

