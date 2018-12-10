Everything is on schedule for Jacob Thieneman to play one final game for Purdue.

The senior safety returned to individual drills for the first two bowl practices last week and said at the team banquet Sunday that "I'm on track" for him to return to the starting lineup for the Music City Bowl against Auburn.

Thieneman joined the rest of his veteran teammates in helmets and shorts during the first two bowl practices, but the senior free safety has been medically cleared for contact. Jeff Brohm said Sunday he's looking forward to seeing where Thieneman and offensive tackles Grant Hermanns (left knee) and Eric Swingler (right ankle) are physically when Purdue resumes bowl practices Thursday.

Thieneman missed the final three games of the regular season with a shoulder injury and a subsequent staph infection that forced a week-long hospital stay. It caused him to drop 10 pounds in the final two weeks of November.

"I'm really optimistic about getting back out there for the bowl game and I'm on track to be able to play in the bowl game," Thieneman said on the stage of the Purdue football banquet.

Thieneman's absence has been noticeable especially in Purdue's run defense as the Boilermakers (6-6) allowed 227.5 yards on the ground in its four games in November (vs. Iowa, at Minnesota, vs. Wisconsin and at Indiana), which ranked 97th in the nation and 10th in the Big Ten Conference.

Auburn, Purdue's opponent in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 28, had its lowest season rushing total in six years as the Tigers will likely not have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2008. However, with head coach Gus Malzahn likely to be the official play caller in the bowl game, the Tigers (7-5) will likely try to establish the run game with Purdue having at least one critical starter (defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal) inactive due to injury.

"This will be the fifth time I've coached against Auburn and they're do a lot of Wing-T (running) principles when it is all said and done," Boilermakers defensive coordinator Nick Holt said. "They do a lot of stuff that messes with your eyes. Their head coach is an offensive guru just like our head coach and an excellent play-caller.

"It's unfortunate that we'll be down some of our important players but we better be physical and tenenous, have some confidence. This is going to be a hard game for us on defense and we need all hands on deck."

Auburn announced Sunday evening the hiring of former Memphis offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as its new quarterback coach/offensive coordinator but in the same news released stated Malzahn will reassume the play-calling duties for the 2019 season.

Jacob Thieneman was replaced in the starting lineup during those final three games by his younger brother Brennan, who will likely get the opportunity to take over the strong safety spot for the 2019 season.

"In 33 years you come across players in the coaching profession that you'll remember and Jacob is one of those players," Holt said Sunday at the team banquet. "He's one of the better safeties in one of the better conferences in the universe and he gets hurt and you saw just how important he was to our defense at that point. Thank God for his little brother getting better."