Three and Out: Purdue's loss at Ohio State

PDF: Purdue-Ohio State stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 59-31 loss at No. 6 Ohio State. The Buckeyes rolled up 624 yards of offense, 263 on the ground, rolling over the Boilermaker defense.

THE DEFENSE WAS JUST OVERWHELMED

No way around this: For the first time this season, Purdue's defense just couldn't cut it, snowed under by Ohio State's awesome skill-position talent. The Buckeyes scored a touchdown on every first half possession before settling for a field goal on their last series of the half. They didn't punt 'til midway through the third quarter. That defense has been so good all season relative to expectation and is the big reason Purdue still has a chance for eight regular season wins, but sometimes stuff like this happens against teams like Ohio State.

THE OFFENSE WAS GOOD

It didn't matter at all as Ohio State basically named its score, but the Boilermaker offense did maintain the momentum Its built up offensively the past few weeks. Aidan O'Connell was sharp and the passing game effective, while Purdue again managed to manufacture some running game production and big plays. The one mistake the offense made came on a fumbled handoff early in the game that gifted Ohio State a touchdown. The game came down to no one play, but Jeff Brohm might have overdone things a bit there bringing In Jack Plummer for the run game when the offense was humming anyway. Had things unfolded differently from there, that might have been a pivotal play. Nevertheless, Purdue's come a long way offensively the past few weeks and this game was another positive step, regardless of the outcome. Aidan O'Connell was very good once again, throwing for 390 yards and four scores. It should have been five scores.

FINISHING OK