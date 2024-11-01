Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Northwestern

Purdue football is back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Northwestern for a Big Ten clash in Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for the Boilermakers heading into tomorrow's battle.
Purdue football is back in action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Northwestern for a Big Ten clash in Ross-Ade Stadium. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for the Boilermakers heading into tomorrow's battle.
Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.
Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.
Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.
Purdue women's basketball handled business in its exhibition matchup with Indiana Tech on Tuesday night.
Several newcomers made fresh marks on Mackey Arena hardwood in Purdue's first action of the season.
Purdue finishes its exhibition with a route in Mackey.
Ryan Walters look to add new wrinkles after setting foundation for new-look Purdue offense after the bye week.
Purdue defenders Will Heldt and Cole Brevard meet with the media ahead of Saturday’s clash with Northwestern.