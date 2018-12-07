Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will be back on the practice field Friday afternoon preparing for the Music City Bowl.

How many freshmen and who in particular will see significant practice time?

When asked Sunday if the new redshirt rule opens up the potential for some little-used freshmen to see action in the bowl game, Brohm didn't hide his excitement at the possibility. "Yes, everyone is on the table right now, so there's a chance that quite a few guys that either have barely played or haven't played at all could participate in this game," Brohm said in the Music City Bowl press conference five days ago. Quietly the Purdue coaching staff has been very high on the potential of freshmen defensive back Cory Trice, defensive back/linebacker Elijah Ball, linebacker Ja'Quirius Smith and defensive end Willie Lane in defensive practice settings but they have seen little to no playing time during the 2018 season. Exactly how many reps these players get will depend on how much time is allotted to the veterans. Purdue is without the injured Lorenzo Neal and potentially another defensive linemen, so defensive coordinator Nick Holt will likely need another body or two in the bowl game to account for the Boilermakers defensive line depth issue. The result could be the emergence of Lane and fellow freshman Jeff Marks, who played in seven games this season. Another subplot will be how much Purdue uses these practices to build momentum for young players to get them ready for spring drills and a 2019 season high in expectations. With two senior tailbacks getting ready for their final college game, does Purdue get true freshman Evan Anderson some reps to see if he can compete for the starting tailback spot next year? Purdue will be losing all three starting interior offensive lineman from this season and Purdue will need to find out if Viktor Beach is ready for the first-team center spot and if Michael Mendez can withstand 70-80 reps at a guard or right tackle spot. "We'll utilize this month to see if they are ready to go," Brohm said. "If they have been working hard and putting in the time, you would think that guys that aren't happy that they are not playing would step up and get it done, but we've got to see exactly how they practice." Continue Reading Below...

Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) played a significant amount of third-down snaps at defensive end. Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Will Purdue try any personnel positional changes in these bowl practices?

Purdue fans will have to wait until at least spring practices to see four-star 2019 verbal commitment George Karlaftis make an impact to the Boilermakers developing defensive front. However, that doesn't mean Purdue does have an instant option named Derrick Barnes who they could utilize starting with these bowl practices. It'll be interesting to see if Barnes will be permanently showcased in the Leo pass rusher spot that he was lined up to play on third downs this season. Barnes was tied for fourth on the team in sacks with three. It is still uncertain whether defensive coordinator Nick Holt wants to get the 240-pound athlete a look at the end pass rusher spot. Another reason for Barnes' move is that Purdue is expected to have eight other scholarship players at linebacker in 2019 including Jaylen Alexander, senior-to-be Tobias Larry and a trio of verbal commitments. Purdue also expects to have an abundance of incoming talent at safety arriving to help bolster senior-to-be Navon Mosley and junior-to-be Brennan Thieneman for the 2019 season. One spot that doesn't have an incumbent replacement 2019 season is the cornerback opposite of Kenneth Major. Purdue could decide to move nickel cornerback Simeon Smiley to outside cornerback while also furthering the development of freshmen Jordan Rucker or Byron Perkins in their development.

Will Hermanns and Thieneman be ready to play?