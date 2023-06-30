Harris chose Purdue over his other four finalists, Cincinnati , Michigan State , Indiana and Liberty . The 2024 pass catcher also held Power 5 offers from Illinois , Kentucky , Georgia Tech , NC State , Pitt , and Virginia Tech . Harris has a 5.7 Rivals rating, while being the 25th best player in Ohio and 95th best wide receiver in the class.

Another weapon for Purdue's Air Raid attack will be added to the fold in 2024 as three-star wide receiver Tra'Mar Harris announced his commitment to the Boilermakers early Friday evening.

Four-star quarterback Marcos Davila will now has a stable of five pass catchers at his disposal in the class of 2024, including Harris, Keonde Henry, Shamar Rigby, and Jesse Watson. Four-star athlete and fellow Cincinnati native Koy Beasley could also be a part of that group, as he is expected to begin his college career playing both ways.

Harris is another bigger receiver at 6'1" and 190 pounds that is incredibly strong for his position. The Winton Woods product also excels in high-pointing the ball and has strong hands. Harris accounted for 53 catches for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2022.

Purdue continues its recent hot stretch in recruiting, with Harris becoming the eighth prospect to commit in the last ten days. The 2024 recruiting class now stands at 17 and is approaching the top 20 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.