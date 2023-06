Purdue's 2024 recruiting class took a hit on Tuesday afternoon as three-star athlete Mason Dossett announced that he would de-commit from Purdue and commit to Baylor.

When Dossett initially announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on April 29th, it was a big win for Ryan Walters and company, as the Texas native was lured away from his father's alma mater to come play in the Big Ten. That is no longer the case, as Dossett opted to stay in the Lone Star State for his college career.

The change of heart now leaves Purdue with one wide receiver commitment on the books in the class of 2024, three-star Jesse Watson.

That list of pass catchers will likely expand as official visits are in full swing this month. Purdue is set to host wide receivers Ivan Carreon, Shamar Rigby, Brauntae Johnson, Keonde Henry, Andrew Brinson, and Tra'Mar Harris for visits over the next few weeks.