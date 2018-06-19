More: Purdue commitments

The run continues for Purdue, which on Tuesday landed a commitment from Rivals.com three-star cornerback Nyles Beverly following an unofficial visit Monday.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Macedonia High School in Nordonia, Ohio, chose Purdue over Pitt, as well as additional offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, Toledo, Minnesota and an early offer from Michigan.

"It was the people there," Beverly said. "I really created a good relationship with Coach (Derrick) Jackson and saw how I'd fit into their scheme and that I was a top priority for them. I visited and loved the area and campus and everything and really respect the Purdue education.

"I just thought it would be a great fit for me."

The 6-foot, 185-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Macedonia High School in the Cleveland area fits into the Boilermaker coaching staff's aim to stock up on big corners.

"They liked how physical I am, my ball skills," Beverly said, "and that I can play press or (out in the open) and do a bunch of things they need me to do. They showed me their past players on film doing the exact same things.

"It just felt like a good fit."

Beverly is Purdue's 15th commitment, its eighth since Friday morning and its fifth commitment from Ohio.

He joins safety Marvin Grant as the Boilermakers' commitments in the secondary, a position that could see continued activity in coming weeks.



