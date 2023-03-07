Three-star defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy wrapped up his unofficial visit to Purdue over the weekend and walked away impressed by the Boilermakers. The Lexington native has been on visits to a number of schools, but the Purdue coaching staff did something he'd never seen before.

"We were sitting in there, and we were watching film. They were showing me how I'd be great in the system. They took clips from my film and implemented it into the presentation slides. So it'd be like, a [defensive] linemen doing this and how good it was and then me doing that same thing," Kennedy said. "That intrigued me, you know, because that's new. It's something I'd never seen before."

Previously it was thought that Kennedy was being recruited as an offensive lineman, but the Boilermakers are aiming to add him to the defensive line core in 2024.

The film session was with Purdue's defensive line coach, Brick Haley, and new assistant Preston Gordon. Kennedy said his conversations with the pair of Purdue coaches were real and genuine, which he appreciated.