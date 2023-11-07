2024 three-star JUCO offensive lineman Rod Green has set an official visit to West Lafayette, per a source. The Coffeyville C.C. (Kansas) product will visit Purdue the weekend of November 25th, when the Boilermakers battle for the Old Oaken Bucket against in-state rival Indiana.

Green, originally from Springfield, Ohio, attended Grambling out of high school before transferring to Tennessee State in 2022. The 6'5", 315-pound offensive lineman then went to Coffeyville for the 2023 campaign where he has seen an increase in interest on the recruiting trail.

Along with Purdue, Green also holds offers from Arizona State, Houston, Virginia Tech and others. He also took a visit to the Cougars in September.

The Boilermakers have been active recruiting JUCO offensive linemen this cycle, having several offers out at this time. Green is near the top of that list and will have an opportunity to check out what Purdue has to offer at the end of the month.