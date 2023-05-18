The Boilermakers offered the Memphis, Tennessee native less than a week ago and have already secured an official visit. The driving force behind the quick turnaround in setting up the visit was Work's relationship with Marcus Johnson.

Work announced on Thursday afternoon that he would be taking an official visit to West Lafayette from June 23rd to June 25th. He will join a litany of prospects the last weekend in June, including current verbal commits Marcos Davila , Mason Dossett , Jordan King , and fellow Tennessee natives D'Mon Marable and Jaheim Merriweather .

Purdue and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson moved quickly over the last week in the pursuit of three-star offensive tackle Luke Work , and that hard work (no pun intended) has paid off.

Johnson initially started recruiting Work while he was at Missouri and continued that interest as he joined Ryan Walters' staff in West Lafayette.

"We kept our relationship. He came up to school, and we had a good conversation, and he offered me at school. Things have been building with me and him relationship-wise," Work told Boiler Upload.

The Boilermakers' offensive line coach extending him an offer after taking a new position meant a lot to Work. The 2024 prospect shared that the biggest factor in his recruitment is the relationship he's able to form with his future position coach, which is something Johnson has done in his pursuit.

"I love Coach Johnson, I love how he does things, and it does mean a lot," Work said.

Once he gets to the collegiate level, Work plans to stay at offensive tackle but could see himself moving inside to guard. At 6'6" and 280 pounds, Work has the frame and athleticism to stay at tackle but will need to continue improving his technique.

Work has now begun setting up his official visits, with Purdue being the first recipient. He is also hoping to take additional visits to Missouri, Mississippi State, Tulsa, and UNLV sometime in the near future. The Boilermakers have quickly emerged as one of the top schools in Work's recruitment over the last week and will be in the mix when the three-star prospect makes his decision later this year.