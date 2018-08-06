Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 08:17:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star offensive lineman visited Purdue this summer

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Working from a narrowed recruiting board to close out the 2019 class after a significant run of summer commitments, Purdue remains in pursuit of Ohio offensive lineman Kyle Jornigan.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown unofficially visited Purdue in July.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}