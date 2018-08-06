Three-star offensive lineman visited Purdue this summer
Working from a narrowed recruiting board to close out the 2019 class after a significant run of summer commitments, Purdue remains in pursuit of Ohio offensive lineman Kyle Jornigan.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown unofficially visited Purdue in July.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news