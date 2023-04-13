Just over a month after verbally committing to Purdue, an intriguing tight end prospect has had a change of heart. Three-star tight end Eric Karner has re-opened his recruitment, he announced Thursday evening.

The Elmhurst, Illinois native originally committed to the Boilermakers on March 7th, becoming the fourth member of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class and first at the tight end position. After announcing his decision, Karner picked up offers from Texas A&M, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama.

In his de-commitment post on Twitter, Karner said, "I have come to the realization that playing football at Purdue University is not the right fit for me."

Karner's decision to explore other options brings the Boilermakers to four members of its 2024 recruiting class, including Marcos Davila, Hudauri Hines, Jaden Ball and Jordan King.