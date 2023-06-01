A strong relationship between Purdue associate head coach and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson and Andrew Brinson has the Boilermakers in the mix to land the intriguing pass catcher from the Sunshine State.

The three-star wide receiver released his top eight schools on Wednesday afternoon, which included the Boilermakers. Purdue was joined by UCF, Oregon State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois, and North Carolina State.

Brinson has also had an official visit booked to Purdue for over a month. He will be on campus from June 23rd to June 25th, along with a litany of other 2024 targets.

The Tampa, Florida native is the fifth wide receiver target that has locked in an official visit with the Boilermakers, joining Brauntae Johnson, Keonde Henry, Tra'Mar Harris, and Shamar Rigby. Those five prospects are candidates to add to the pair of current verbal commitments, Mason Dossett and Jesse Watson, that Purdue has already landed at the position.