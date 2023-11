Purdue football is not done trying to add to its existing 2024 recruiting class with less than two months to go until early National Signing Day. That desire has lead to Ryan Walters and Cory Patterson focusing in Kedarius Jones.

The three-star pass catcher (5.5 Rivals rating) included the Boilermakers in his list of top seven schools earlier this week, alongside Illinois, Memphis, Eastern Michigan, Middle Tennessee, Austin Peay and Toledo.

Jones broke down his decision to include Purdue in his top seven with Boiler Upload.