Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Next Year Now, rivalry transfers and more

You know, so many of these teams view their bowl games as an unofficial extension of next season, yet virtually none of them can actually mean it, because there are too many changes about to be undertaken for the context to be relevant.

Thursday, when Purdue plays* Tennessee at the Music City Bowl — * let's hope — the Boilermakers may be one of those rare exceptions.

No, Purdue doesn't have its small army of 2022 transfers available yet and will field some important seniors who won't be back next season, barring any surprises, and these days, surprises should surprise no one.

But what Purdue will have on Thursday is the centerpiece of next year's team in quarterback Aidan O'Connell. With his return, Purdue turned potential weakness next season into considerable strength.